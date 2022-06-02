Pets in Paradise calendar contest is back

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Humane is seeking entrants for its 2023 Pets in Paradise calendar contest.

The calendar contest raises funds for the organization’s over 30 life-changing programs and services.

Entrants can enter in one or more of four categories: dog, cat, other animal and Hawaiian Humane Alumni. Not only will entrants have the chance of having their pet debut in a calendar but the photo with the most votes in each category will receive the following:

A professional photography session and digital copies of the photos

A Pet of the Month feature in the 2023 calendar

A custom digital drawing of your entry photo by artist David Anderson

Hawaiian Humane branded T-shirt

One complimentary calendar

In addition, entrants will automatically be entered to win one of five monthly feature model awards selected by HHS.

To qualify, photos should be submitted in horizontal format and high resolution (1280 pixels wide and a minimum size of 1 MB). Photos should include pet photos only, no people.

Submissions will cost $25 and will be accepted from June 1 until June 30. Friends, family and fans can vote for their favorite pet photo with a $1 per-vote donation ($5 minimum).

For full contest details and rules click here.