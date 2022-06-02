Poverty and inequality drive change in Latin America

Gideon talks to Venezuelan economist Moisés Naím about the reasons for the collapse of the political centre in Latin America, and about the tactics used by populist politicians to rise to power in the region and beyond.

Clips: Euronews; AP; Al Jazeera; NBC; Andrés Manuel López Obrador channel

Want to read more?

How the Colombia election could change Latin America

Colombia’s Rodolfo Hernández goes from also-ran to the brink of power

Conservative young Brazilians complicate Lula’s path to presidency

Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts – please listen, rate and subscribe.

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design by Breen Turner

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.