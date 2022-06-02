RAF flypast: All the key timings for Trooping the Colour today

Military aircraft have been hard at work rehearsing for the famous flypast in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration. The flypast will take place today over Buckingham Palace.
Among the 70 aircraft involved in the display are the iconic RAF Red Arrows alongside the Lancaster Bomber, Supermarine Spitfire and Hawker Hurricane that make up the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
The four-day weekend will commence Thursday, June 2, with the Queen’s Trooping the Colour birthday parade marking the beginning of celebrations.
On the ground, more than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will come together in the traditional parade to mark the Queen’s official birthday.
The Trooping the Colour parade will close with the traditional RAF flypast, watched by the Queen and members of the Royal Family from the Buckingham Palace balcony.
What time will Trooping the Colour take place?
The Trooping the Colour parade begins at 10am in London and the famous balcony moment will take place at 1pm to coincide with the flypast.
The public can watch the parade in person, and there is no booking required.
Many royal fans have been queuing up overnight to secure a good spot.
However, you can also enjoy the festivities from home, with events across the Platinum Jubilee weekend including Trooping the Colour being broadcast live on BBC One.
Beginning at Buckingham Palace, the parade will move down The Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade, joined by members of the Royal Family on horseback and in carriages.
Key times for the RAF flyover
The aircraft are set to assemble in the vicinity of The Wash, a bay located on the northwest corner of East Anglia before circuiting The North Sea.
The flight will head back to the tip of East Anglia before flying south at around 12.15pm passing over Swaffham and Thetford in Norfolk.
The aircraft will then jet past Ipswich and over Colchester in Essex.
The column of aircraft will begin to emerge in central London at approximately 12.40pm, performing one of their most iconic shows until around 1.15pm.
The formation will disperse after 1.15pm, at which point they will be heading back over South London for people to see until around 1.30pm.
This dispersal will occur from the south and west of the London Control Zone, also flying over Kent, Surrey, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, and Wiltshire.
The flypast route is split into areas A to I, with London resting in areas E and F, which covers nearly the entire capital with area F taking in parts of South London such as Mitcham and Croydon, as well as Surrey.
According to the map, the flypast will miss areas some areas in North London, like Wood Green, however, it’s important to note that the route – and timings – are approximate.
The route will also be largely dependent on weather, and some changes could be made in unexpected conditions.
Area A – between 11.45am and 1pm
Area B – between 12.15pm and 1.15pm
Area C – between 12.30pm and 1.15pm
Area D – between 12.30pm and 1.15pm
Area E – between 12.40pm and 1.15pm
Area F – between 12.50pm and 1.30pm
Area G – between 12.50pm and 1.30pm
Area H – between 12.50pm and 1.30pm
Area I – between 12.50pm and 1.30pm
