RAF flypast: All the key timings for Trooping the Colour today

Among the 70 aircraft involved in the display are the iconic RAF Red Arrows alongside the Lancaster Bomber, Supermarine Spitfire and Hawker Hurricane that make up the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The four-day weekend will commence Thursday, June 2, with the Queen’s Trooping the Colour birthday parade marking the beginning of celebrations.

On the ground, more than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will come together in the traditional parade to mark the Queen’s official birthday.

The Trooping the Colour parade will close with the traditional RAF flypast, watched by the Queen and members of the Royal Family from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

