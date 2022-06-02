RAF pilot outlines exact minute RAF Flypast will be over Palace in Red Arrows display

The helicopter pilot will be joining the 14 waves of planes and helicopters on display in the skies over London to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Flt Lt Hobkirk said the planning for the display had been going on for months and will conclude with a performance from the Red Arrows six minutes exactly after the start of the flypast. Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he said: “The first aircraft is over the top at 1300, or one o’clock local, which is a Royal Wildcat.

“About a minute after that, or exactly a minute after that.

“Then the Red Arrows finish it off six minutes after the first aircraft.

“Between then and now, I’ve got a couple of briefings and then we start our aircraft, we mote to Royal Air Force Benson in Oxfordshire where we meet with our helicopters.

“And then at midday leave there to route around London to be in position to run down the flypast route to be on time.”

