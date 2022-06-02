Skeletal Remains Found In Florida In ’74 Identified As Missing Teen | NewsRadio WFLA | Florida News

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has identified a girl whose remains were found in an area formerly known as “Burnt Bridges” near A1A back in 1974.

Detective Bill Springer says 15-year old Susan Poole was reported missing from Broward County a year and a half earlier.

“She appeared to be tied up in the mangroves with wire to a tree. She was skeletal remains, totally nothing left of her except the bones.”

He says genealogy was performed from DNA by scientists working for the private Othram Lab in Texas.

Poole went missing in 1972.

“She disappeared right before Christmas. Nobody knew where she went. Her clothes, pocketbook were still at a apartment where she was staying at.”