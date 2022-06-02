Skeletal Remains Found In Florida In ’74 Identified As Missing Teen | NewsRadio WFLA | Florida News

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has identified a girl whose remains were found in an area formerly known as “Burnt Bridges” near A1A back in 1974.
Detective Bill Springer says 15-year old Susan Poole was reported missing from Broward County a year and a half earlier.
“She appeared to be tied up in the mangroves with wire to a tree. She was skeletal remains, totally nothing left of her except the bones.”
He says genealogy was performed from DNA by scientists working for the private Othram Lab in Texas.
Poole went missing in 1972.
“She disappeared right before Christmas. Nobody knew where she went. Her clothes, pocketbook were still at a apartment where she was staying at.”
Investigators believe Poole was murdered by a serial killer and former Martin County Sheriff’s deputy who is now dead.
“There was a gentleman by the name of Gerard Schaefer, who was a serial killer. He also was a police officer in Wilton Manors and got terminated from there and was a Sheriff’s Deputy in Martin County.”
Springer says the man was arrested for kidnapping young girls who were hitchhiking and then hanging them in mangroves. He was ultimately convicted of murdering two girls.
Schaefer was killed in prison in 1996.
Authorities are hoping to speak with three of the victim’s friends to give her family closure. They are Julie Hunt, Michelle Williamson and Craig Anderson.
Springer says the victim’s mother is still alive and in her 90’s.
