Spanish air traffic staff ‘set to strike’ heaping more misery on British travellers

USCA is locked in a dispute with bosses over staff levels at Spanish airports. Its spokesman Susana Romero confirmed a strike was on the cards. Any walkout would add to the misery endured by millions of UK holidaymakers hit with flight cancellations and delays here. Bosses of UK airlines, airports and travel firms have blamed shortages of workers due to the pandemic.

Spanish newspaper Diario de Mallorca this week claimed numbers of air traffic controllers in the Balearic Islands – including hotspots Majorca and Ibiza – were also “insufficient” for the summer. The claims were disputed by Spanish air navigation manager ENAIRE.

Earlier this week it was claimed British tourists arriving at Majorca Airport were taking an average of nearly three hours after landing to reach coaches waiting to take them to hotels.

The problems were blamed mainly on a lack of police at passport control – especially on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays when most of the package holiday flights land.