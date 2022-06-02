State pension update: DWP shares how Britons can boost their payments

Furthermore, expats who live outside the UK may decide to do this if they want to qualify for some benefits back home, such as the state pension.

According to research carried out by Quilter, the amount of people making Class 3 voluntary National Insurance contributions has gone up by 85 percent since 2016.

Jon Greer, the head of retirement policy at Quilter, explained: “If someone does have a gap, it is worthwhile considering whether to make additional contributions as they can be worth far more than what you pay particularly for those that live longer.

“With the average life expectancy stretching into the 80s now people need as much retirement provision as they can get and ensuring that they understand how much state pension they may receive is vital.