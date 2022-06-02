Categories
Gaming

Street Fighter Returns to Xbox in 2023 with Street Fighter 6 – Xbox Wire


One of the most iconic and storied fighting games series returns to Xbox in 2023 when Street Fighter 6 launches for Xbox Series X|S.

Powered by RE Engine, the same tech that has given us gorgeous photorealistic visuals to Capcom franchises like Resident Evil and Devil May Cry, Street Fighter 6 is shaping up to be the best-looking entry in the series.

Street Fighter VI Screenshot

While we eagerly await the full cast of fighters to be revealed, we were stoked to see the return of some fan-favorite legendary warriors like Ryu and Chun-Li, as well as recent stars like Luke from Street Fighter V and the newest reveal, Jamie, who not only looks to be a master break-dancer, but also comes equipped with a wide range of fighting styles.

Street Fighter VI Screenshot

With its stunning visuals tailor made for Xbox Series X|S, we’re looking forward to exploring the expansive universe that Street Fighter is set in and learning more about the three new foundational modes: Fighting Ground, Battle Hub, and World Tour, the immersive story mode where players can create and leave their own legacy.

Street Fighter VI Screenshot

We’ll have more to share about Street Fighter 6 throughout the year, so keep it tuned here to Xbox Wire for the latest news on your favorite Xbox and PC games.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.