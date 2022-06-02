‘Surface’: Apple TV+’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw Psychological Thriller Series Gets Premiere Date, First-Look

Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s journey to piece back her life will begin when Apple TV+’s upcoming psychological thriller Surface launches in July.

On Thursday, the streamer revealed that Surface, an eight-episode series from High Fidelity’s Veronica West will debut with three episodes on Friday, July 29. Subsequent episodes will drop weekly every Friday.

Surface is set in San Francisco and follows Sophie (Mbatha-Raw), a woman who recently suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived.

Alongside Mbatha-Raw, Surface also features Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Francois Arnaud and Millie Brady.

In addition to unveiling the series premiere date, Apple TV+ shared a first-look image of Mbatha-Raw’s Sophia. See it above.

Surface is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine. West, who created and wrote the original series, also serves as executive producer. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine. Emmy Award-nominee Sam Miller (I May Destroy You), directed four episodes of the series including the pilot and serves as executive producer. Kevin Sullivan, Jennifer Morrison, Tucker Gates also directed episodes.