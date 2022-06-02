These Ukrainian soldiers wear a unicorn patch on their uniforms — because they’re not supposed to exist

As volunteer fighters Oleksandr Zhuhan and Antonina Romanova packed for a return to active duty, they talked about the unicorn insignia giving their uniforms rare distinction.

Key points: Ukrainian LGBTQ soldiers started wearing the unicorn insignia after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea

At the time, people reportedly said there were no LGBTQ people in the country’s armed forces

Oleksandr Zhuhan and Antonina Romanova said they had been accepted by their comrades during their first stint as volunteer fighters

Members of Ukraine’s LGBTQ community who sign up for service during the war have taken to sewing the image of the mythical beast into their standard-issue epaulettes just below the national flag.

Mr Zhuhan said the practice harked back to the 2014 conflict when Russia invaded and then annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.

“Lots of people said there are no gay people in the army,” he said as he and Ms Romanova dressed in their apartment for their second three-month combat rotation.

“So they (the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community) chose the unicorn because it is a fantastic, non-existent creature.”

Like unicorns, LGBTQ Ukrainian soldiers are “fantastic non-existent creatures”. ( Reuters: Edgar Su )

Ms Romanova, who identifies as a non-binary person with she/her pronouns, moved to the capital from Crimea after being displaced in 2014 and met Mr Zhuhan through their theatre work.

Neither was trained in the use of weapons but, after spending a couple of days hiding in their bathroom at the start of the war, they decided they had to do more.

“I just remember that at a certain point it became obvious that we only had three options: either hide in a bomb shelter, run away and escape, or join the territorial defence [volunteers]. We chose the third option,” Ms Romanova said.

For Mr Zhuhan and Ms Romanova, their vocation gives them an added sense of responsibility.

“Because what Russia does is they don’t just take our territories and kill our people. They want to destroy our culture and … we can’t allow this to happen,” Mr Zhuhan said.

‘No bullying’

Their first tour of duty around Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, about 135km from the port of Odesa, changed their lives.

They fought in the same unit and found it terrifying, and Mr Zhuhan contracted pneumonia, but, the couple said, their fellow fighters accepted them.