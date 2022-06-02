‘Times have changed – Europe has evolved’ Macron sends message to Queen on Jubilee





French President Emmanuel Macron has shared an address to the Queen on the weekend of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. In his speech, President Macron praised the “devotion” of Queen Elizabeth II and celebrated her role in sustaining the historical alliance between the United Kingdom and France. He said: “Madame, during the past 70 years, the President of the French Republic has relied on very few constants at the international level.

“Times have changed, Europe has evolved, our continent is again experiencing war. “Through these transformations, your devotion to our alliance and to our friendship has remained, and has helped build the trust that brought freedom and prosperity to our continent.” President Macron detailed the high esteem in which the Queen is held by the population of France. He continued: “You have shared our joys and seen the deep affections and admiration that the French people have for you.” The French President explained the core role of the Queen in uniting the UK and France and ensuring the stability of the international alliance during her reign. He added: “You are the golden thread that binds our two countries, the proof of the unwavering friendship between our two nations.”

President Macron emphasised the Commonwealth support for the Queen and the Royal Family as he discussed the global favour for the monarch. He continued his address: “You have been a constant presence and a source of wisdom for the leaders of our two countries. “This year, the 70th of your reign, we celebrate your achievements. “We are grateful for your courage and we share the respect and love that the British people and Commonwealth have always shown you.” Read more: Prince Louis ‘steals the show’ covering his ears during flypast

The French President praised the lifetime of service by the Queen as she celebrates 70 years on the throne. He said: “You are our friend, such a close ally, our example of service to others.” In conclusion of his speech, President Macron added: “Your majesty, it is my privilege to extend to you, on behalf of the French people, my congratulations on your Platinum Jubilee.” President Macron was among numerous world leaders who extended their congratulations to the Queen on the first day of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

President Biden said: “On behalf of the United States, congratulations to Queen Elizabeth II on an unprecedented 70 years of service to the UK and Commonwealth and thank you for your friendship to the American people.” Other Commonwealth nations joined President Macron as Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese said “In her seven decades on the throne, the Queen has been a reassuring constant, projecting calm and strength. “Tonight, along with 53 other nations, we light a beacon to give thanks to Her Majesty and send our warmest congratulations. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson added: “”The whole country, Commonwealth and world thank you for your unwavering duty and service.”