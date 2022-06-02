‘Trauma Is an Enormous Burden’ – Women’s Tennis Legend Steffi Graf on Why Giving Back to Children Is So Important to Her

Former World No.1 Steffi Graf has achieved some of the biggest feats in tennis history. With 107 career titles, including 22 Grand Slams, she ranks only below Martina Navratilova (167) and Evert (157). The “Fraulein Forehand” retired from the game in 1999.

However, Graf’s unmatched legacy will go down as one of the greatest in the sport’s history. After her retirement, the German chose to stay away from the spotlight to spend time with husband Andre Agassi and their two kids.

Graf discusses inculcating right values to the next generation

The 52-year is on the cover of Vogue for the month of June. In an interview with the magazine, she spoke about the values inculcated at a young age and what she would pass on to her children. Graf says, “It is actually the children who pass on values ​​to us or make us aware of them. Trauma is an enormous burden, especially at an early age, while young children in the early stages of development have the best chance of healing with therapy.”

“It’s so nice to witness the change taking place and to see how much the children themselves want things to be better. My goal is just to give them joy back. And they also give us an incredible amount in return because they always show us a strength that is admirable,” she added.

Graf has also been active in humanitarian work in Ukraine. With a very dangerous situation, she hopes to help the children stuck in the middle of one of the biggest wars in recent times. Graff has also helped various refugees from around the world secure better living conditions.

Graf’s incredible tennis career

The German holds the rare distinction of winning all 4 Grand Slams in the same year. Besides that, the former World No. 1 also claimed the Gold medal in Seoul. With a majestic forehand and service game, she managed to outsmart most of her opponents on Tour.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 16: Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi attends the Longines Melbourne Boutique Launch on January 16, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage)

She also stayed in the Top 2 of the rankings for close to a decade, while reaching 32 Major finals. After breaking many records in tennis, she eventually was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2004.