Ukraine LIVE: Britain steps up! UK sends deadly missiles that strike targets 50 MILES away

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov slammed the new US weapons package to Ukraine as adding “fuel to the fire” in the conflict.

The US Defence Department unveiled a $700 million weapons package for Kyiv, which the Ukrainian leadership has long asked for.

The weapons, like those donated by the UK, can land a successful strike from a distance of up to 50 miles.

Colin H. Kahl, undersecretary of defense for policy, said: “These are precision-guided systems with extended range.”

He added: “For high-value targets, that, that allows them to keep some of the pressure off of Ukrainian forces on the front, [which] we think these systems will be very useful.”