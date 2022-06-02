US imposes sanctions on middlemen and yachts linked to Putin

The US has imposed a new set of sanctions on assets and individuals tied to Vladimir Putin, including blocking yachts linked to the Russian president and targeting the cellist and businessman Sergei Roldugin for being the “custodian” of his offshore wealth.

The move comes as Washington is trying to ramp up the financial pressure on Moscow as the war in Ukraine drags in to June, by trying to heighten the damage to financial middlemen close to Putin who have operated around the world.

In addition, the US is also imposing sanctions on a new group of Russian government officials and business leaders, including Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry, and Alexei Mordashov, one of Russia’s wealthiest billionaires.

“The world has seen the extraordinary bravery of the people of Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutality,” Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, said in a statement. “The United States will continue to work with our partners and allies to impose severe costs on the government of the Russian Federation for its aggression against Ukraine and utter disregard for human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

Brian Nelson, the US Treasury department’s under-secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said members of Russia’s elite, including Putin, “rely on complex support networks to hide, move and maintain their wealth and luxury assets” — and Thursday’s move was intended to “go after those responsible for shielding and maintaining these ill-gotten interests”.

The Treasury said it had identified the Russia-flagged yacht Graceful and the Cayman Islands-flagged Olympia as “blocked property in which President Vladimir Putin has an interest” — noting that Putin himself had travelled on these yachts, including on a 2021 trip on the Black Sea with Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus.

The Treasury also targeted Imperial Yachts, a yacht brokerage based in Monaco that has an office in Moscow, saying it provided “yacht-related services to Russia’s elites, including those in President Putin’s inner circle”.

In placing sanctions on Roldugin, the Treasury described him as a “close friend and part of a system that manages President Putin’s offshore wealth”. It added: “The two have known each other for over four decades, and Roldugin is the godfather to one of Putin’s daughters. Roldugin is a cellist, conductor and the artistic director of the St Petersburg Music House, a state-owned cultural institution in Russia.”

Imperial Yachts said on Thursday: “The accusations made against us by the US government and in the press are false. We will pursue all available legal remedies to resolve this matter promptly. Imperial Yachts conducts all its businesses in full compliance with laws and regulations in all jurisdictions in which we operate. We are not involved in our clients’ financial affairs.”