‘We are guilty’ Monica Lewinsky slams Johnny Depp and Amber trial as ‘courtroom porn’

Monica Lewinsky has weighed in on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court case, branding it “courtroom porn” and claiming that everyone is “guilty” for watching the trial that played out over the course of six weeks. The American activist’s comments came days before the jury announced yesterday that the Pirates of the Caribbean star won the $10million defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Ahead of the jury’s explosive verdict, Lewinsky penned an opinion piece sharing her thoughts on the trial.

The TV personality condemned the way the trial had been conducted and claimed that “we are guilty” for watching the trial, which was played out for the world to see.

She wrote: “Because the trial has also been available live on our screens, we think, subconsciously, that we have a right to look and watch.

“To judge. To comment.

