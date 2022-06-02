‘We understand!’ Outpouring of support for Queen after surprise St Paul’s cancellation

The monarch, 96, had to cancel her attendance at the eleventh hour. Buckingham Palace said the decision took into account the “journey and activity required” in attending the service. Fans flocked to social media to express their support for the Queen and wished her a speedy recovery.
In a statement, the Palace added the Queen “greatly enjoyed” her birthday parade and flypast in London.
She is believed to have experienced episodic mobility issues during today’s celebrations.
Many sympathised with Her Majesty’s situation.
One said: “She’s 96, if she’s not able to, we understand.
“She’s worked so hard and to start retiring after a long time, it can leave you tired all the time, unfortunately she has never been the same after Phillip died.
“It happens to many widows when they have been with someone so long.”
Another added: “Her Majesty the Queen’s health comes first I really hope she feels better soon, she will be represented well tomorrow”.One user said they would be “praying for her”, while another said: “Hope HM is okay, it was a lot for her today bless her”.
Another said: “I thought she looked very well.
“Those services can last a long time and it’s not like she can just pop out part way through like we can at church.
“No point her getting ill or injured and not being able to make her big balcony appearance. Best wishes to her!”
The news follows a series of health hiccups which became known to the public in October, when the monarch spent a night in hospital.
Later, she had to cancel her attendance at a series of engagements, including the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow as well as at the Festival of Remembrance and the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service after spraining her back.
Then, a positive Covid test that was said to have left her feeling “frail” sparked concern among royal watchers.
Her Majesty was not the only attendee to pull out from the service.
It was announced earlier today that Prince Andrew would also not be attending after he tested positive for Covid.
It would have been the only Platinum Jubilee event the Duke would have been part of, and would have been the largest gathering of the Royal family since Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018.
The Archbishop of Canterbury, who was originally going to deliver the sermon for the service, also pulled out earlier this week due to a positive Covid test.
