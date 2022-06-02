‘We understand!’ Outpouring of support for Queen after surprise St Paul’s cancellation

In a statement, the Palace added the Queen “greatly enjoyed” her birthday parade and flypast in London.

She is believed to have experienced episodic mobility issues during today’s celebrations.

Many sympathised with Her Majesty’s situation.

One said: “She’s 96, if she’s not able to, we understand.

“She’s worked so hard and to start retiring after a long time, it can leave you tired all the time, unfortunately she has never been the same after Phillip died.

“It happens to many widows when they have been with someone so long.”

Another added: “Her Majesty the Queen’s health comes first I really hope she feels better soon, she will be represented well tomorrow”.One user said they would be “praying for her”, while another said: “Hope HM is okay, it was a lot for her today bless her”.