Where to Watch the ‘Jurassic World’ Movies Before ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Hits Theater

Jurassic World: Dominion debuts in theaters around the United States next week on June 10, but before you see this epic final installment in the Jurassic World film trilogy, you need to make sure you brush up on all of the action from the previous films. Dominion takes place four years after the events of 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, in a time where a fragile balance exists between human beings and dinosaurs as they coexist with one another all over the world.

Not only do Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return for Dominion, but so do O.G. Jurassic Park legends Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill. There’s a lot to look forward to about this epic finale to the beloved franchise, but before you get to far ahead, here’s everything you need to know about what Jurassic World films to watch and where before heading to the theaters for Dominion.

What Jurassic World movies to watch before Jurassic World: Dominion:

Of course there’s the first film in the Jurassic World trilogy, Jurassic World itself, which was released in theaters in 2015. Sequel film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom premiered three years later, grossing over one billion dollars within months of its release. While we all may already know about those blockbusters, there’s a lesser-known short film called Battle at Big Rock that came out in 2019 and is also a part of the Jurassic World canon.

The film, which chronicles the first major confrontation between humans and dinosaurs a year after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, may not be necessary viewing to understand the things going on in Dominion, but it is still a good, quick watch that enriches the upcoming film’s world by adding context to what life has been like in the time skip since the previous feature film.

Where are the other Jurassic World movies available to stream?

Here’s the entire list of Jurassic World movies and where you can stream them now.

Is there a trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion?

There sure is, and you can watch it right here: