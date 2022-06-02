WKBT’s 2nd Annual “For Pets’ Sake” to take place Friday, June 3rd

Posted: Updated:

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)- There’s a great opportunity to help out local pets and police K-9s. Friday, June 3rd is WKBT’s 2nd annual ‘For Pets’ Sake’ event at Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Onalaska.

The donation drive will benefit the Coulee Region Humane Society, La Crosse Police K-9s, and The Hunger Task Force. You can begin dropping off donations between 8 AM and 6 pm Friday. “We’re looking for new, unused items, unopened bags of food, and monetary donations as well,” explains Blain’s Farm and Fleet PR & Event Lead, Miranda Becker.

You can drive up or walk up to donate in the parking lot. Donations of food and pet supplies can come from anywhere, not just Farm and Fleet. If you can’t make it to the event, you can drop off donations in a bin near the Farm and Fleet store exits during the month of June.

Burrachos is also taking part. The restaurant will cater the donation drive from 11 am to 6 pm. You can grab a bite after dropping off donations.

