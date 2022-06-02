Worldline Steps Into the World of the Metaverse With New Virtual Showroom | The Fintech Times

Worldline has become one of the first payments companies to enter the Metaverse with the launch of its virtual showroom.

Having gone live in March 2022, the launch of the company’s Metaverse showroom, which is located in the Crypto Valley area of Decentraland, hopes to develop its presence in what’s expected to be the next ‘big’ innovative social and commerce channel; one that is bound to become increasingly popular with the development of Web 3.0.

By establishing a showroom, the company aims to bridge the gap between the network of virtual worlds and the real world for e-commerce enterprises. Furthermore, it hopes to provide its merchants with the opportunity to benefit from the potential of the Metaverse.

The success of building the Metaverse depends on a payment ecosystem that allows users to access payment means in the physical and virtual world.

For this reason, Worldline has announced that it will continue to invest and allocate resources to the development and distribution of additional Metaverse-related products specifically tailored to meet the needs of merchants wishing to enter 3D virtual worlds.

For example, Metaverse white label stores are being designed for merchants and will include direct payment connections to Worldline Acquiring and all payment options offered in Worldline’s payment portfolio.

What’s inside the Worldline Metaverse showroom?

The showroom provides a ‘merchant of the month’ area to introduce merchants and their latest products, which can then be purchased via the Worldline payment engine.

Facilitating social interaction and informal meetings between users, the showroom also accommodates a coffee space powered by PAYONE.

There’s also a stage for events with a space to host virtual product presentations and share knowledge with other Decentraland users.

The solution, developed in conjunction with Worldline’s crypto processing partner Bitcoin Suisse, aims to facilitate the merchants’ immersion within a different kind of space.

For example, goods and services can only be purchased in the Metaverse with the Metaverse provider’s own cryptocurrency. The Worldline Metaverse showroom enables end consumers to purchase goods and services, with or without owning cryptocurrencies themselves.

“Technological innovation is an essential part of Worldline’s DNA. The Metaverse, and Web 3.0 overall, is, without doubt, the next step in the development of the Internet and it is vital for us to make sure we harness the opportunities this virtual world will bring,” comments Sascha Muenger of Worldline’s merchant services.

“Our plans also involve facilitating access for our merchant base and customers and providing a secure and seamless payment process in the Metaverse.”

The Internet, or web 2.0 as we know it today, is the main entry point for millions of people to access information and services, communicate and socialise and sell goods. The Metaverse – associated with the development of web 3.0 – is expected to replicate the value proposition of the Internet itself, whilst crucially adding a three-dimensional layer.

The Metaverse is set to challenge the various boundaries in e-commerce scenarios. It will enable consumers to engage with virtual community shopping from any location whilst benefiting from embedded virtual checkout processes.

Worldline’s new showroom certainly has the potential to democratise access to goods and services by taking an entirely new approach to the situation.