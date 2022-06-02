Yellowstone Roaring 20s Auto Club to hold annual car auction, swap meet this weekend

The Yellowstone Roaring 20s Auto Club celebrates its annual car auction, swap meet and car show this weekend.

Neil Schlaeppi, who handles publicity for Montana’s largest car club, said this year marks the 51st year for the swap meet and the 42nd year for the antique and classic car auction.

All of the activities surrounding the Roaring 20s Auto Classic take place at club headquarters and grounds, located at 7400 Grand Ave, and all events are open to the public.

Organizers expect about 50 cars, both classic and special interest vehicles, to be auctioned off beginning at 10 a. m. Saturday, June 4.

The swap meet, which will be held from 8 a. m. through 4 p. m. Saturday, and 8 a. m. through 3 p. m. on Sunday, will include car and truck parts as well as antiques and flea market items. Adult admission is $5 Saturday and $1 Sunday. Breakfast and lunch are available for purchase both days, as well as homemade pie and beverages.

On Sunday, June 5, there will also be a car show from 9 a. m. through 3 p. m., which caps off the weekend. There is no entry fee for the show and shine event, and prizes are awarded by public vote and drawings.

The club has 160 family memberships according to Schlaeppi, and the weekend events are designed for the whole family. The Yellowstone Roaring 20s Auto Club is the only Montana car club to own its own clubhouse and grounds. Proceeds from the weekend’s activities go to maintain and improve the grounds as well as to support a scholarship program for a high school senior studying in the automotive field.

When they’re not hosting the annual event, club members participate in car shows and parades. They also display their cars at area retirement homes.

For more information about the club visit www.roaring20sautoclub.com, or call Schlaeppi @ 406-656-4319.