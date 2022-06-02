‘You are cannon fodder’ UK teen volunteer’s stark warning to Brits fighting in Ukraine





As Russian forces bombarded Ukrainian territory, Kyiv called for volunteer combatants from outside Ukraine’s borders to join a newly-formed international legion. The Foreign Office does not have the exact figure for how many Britons answered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call to arms, but some estimates place the figure in the high hundreds or low thousands.

But Ben Atkin, the 18-year-old volunteer thought to be the youngest Brit to make the journey to war-torn Ukraine, described the scenes that greeted him as “mayhem” and that volunteers stand little chance of surviving. He told Channel 4 News: “You can’t trust these people to look after you.” He added: “It’s disorganised mayhem, you are ill-equipped, you’re poorly armed. “You will be used as cannon-fodder.”

He then urged anyone considering joining the international legion to look at some other form of helping the Ukrainian resistance. He said: “There are other options out there — fundraise, donate, join an NGO, do whatever you can, but just dying senselessly is not brave, it’s stupid.” Atkin said he had been shipped out to the east of Ukraine, where much of the fighting is concentrated, within hours of arriving in the country. The teenager, relying on his basic military training in the UK, was then told he would be transferred to Donetsk in the Donbas and that his three-month stint would become a three-year deployment. READ MORE: Spain holiday chaos: ‘Total collapse’ of passport control in Majorca

A similar story was told by Cornish former Royal Navy engineer Curtis, who also made the trip to the front lines of the Ukrainian war. He said the foreign legion was in “chaos”, with “absolutely no structure to it at all”. Curtis, 30, said he found himself in the heart of the fighting when Russian forces pushed to take Kyiv. But those he was fighting with did not have even helmets to protect themselves, he described.

He added that often there would not be “enough magazines sometimes to fight with effectively”. He continued: “There was a Ukrainian officer who was in charge of the whole entity and left [us] to our devices, essentially, for the first few days, and it was chaos, absolute chaos.” The Foreign Office confirmed back in April that British volunteer Scott Sibley, 36, was the first UK fighter thought to have lost his life in Ukraine. The Foreign Office said they advised “against all travel to Ukraine and that British nationals should leave Ukraine immediately if they judge it is safe to do so”. The Government department added: “Our priority is supporting those remaining British nationals and their families who are trying to leave.”