10 Movies To Watch If You Liked A24’s “Men”

Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear contribute stellar performances in Alex Garland’s new horror film Men. The A24-produced eventual body horror film follows a woman as she retreats from the loss of her husband, only to be haunted by a town full of awkward, irreverent, and sometimes vile men that won’t leave her alone.

This film is another installment to a long line of impressive A24 films, and it may have fans aching for more content similar to Garland’s latest film. Whether in recent or earlier years, there are some films that fans of Men might thoroughly enjoy.

Raw (2016)





Combining the body horror and thriller genres is Raw, which follows Justine as she learns that veterinary schools are much more than they’re cracked up to be. As a lifelong vegetarian, Justine grapples with eating meat for the first time, only to find that her cravings are not just for animal meat.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Best Horror Movies Directed By Women

This film has bloody, often disturbing scenes but also portrays the psychological aspect of someone wrestling with her own unconventional cravings.

IT (2017)





One of the most iconic horror stories of all time is Stephen King’s IT. The film following the terrifying and whimsical dancing clown may not have any underlying political statements to make, but it is full of frightening moments and gory scenes.

Derry’s unpopular kids experience their worst fears, providing some haunting content for those looking for a good, gross scare. The film is an engaging re-telling of the classic story, making it one of the best film adaptations of Stephen King’s books.





X (2022)





A 2022 film people might not have heard of is A24 and Ti West’s X. In the shadow of Everything Everywhere All At Once, the horror set in the ’80s follows a group of friends staying at a farm to make an adult film. They soon learn that the elderly couple that owns the farm is far from a quiet country couple, and have to run, hide, or fight to get out alive.

The film inadvertently covers topics like ageism, often-rejected film styles, and religion. Fans of Men would like the blend of social commentary with an all-around enjoyable and intense horror film.

Saw (2004)





The epitome of the body horror genre might be most clearly seen in the Saw franchise. As pawns in Jigsaw’s twisted games, two prisoners are forced to navigate confusing, intense, and always costly exercises in order to survive, and (hopefully) make it out of the game alive.





As one of the formative horror films of the 2000s, Saw set the tone for body horror and other horror genres for decades to come. It will surely knot stomachs, and massive decisions (often life-threatening) make for extreme moments in this bleak film.

Annihilation (2018)





Alex Garland’s sophomore directorial effort was yet another installment of sci-fi, horror, and social commentary to his repertoire. The post-apocalyptic movie starring Natalie Portman and Oscar Isaac delves deep into questions of fate and the meaning of life while painting a hypothetical picture of a world where nature’s constants are inconsistent.





Related: 10 Sci-Fi Movies That Nailed Their Final Scene

Annihilation is fitting for fans of Men that liked Garland’s style, tone, and intentions with film but want a different, other-worldly setting than his latest.

Fresh (2022)





Another horror movie following a man (Sebastian Stan) with unusual appetites is Fresh. As one of 2022’s most innovative horror movies so far, Fresh is an interesting appraisal of modern dating – and dating someone with an appetite for flesh, at that.

Although Fresh does not undertake such dreadful tones as Men, viewers will like a twist on the horror genre that ultimately makes social commentary and frontlines a female experiencing strange, even unbelievable events.





Last Night In Soho (2021)





One of Anya Taylor-Joy’s best horror films is Last Night in Soho, and for good reason. Edgar Wright’s twist-and-turn story pulls viewers in and, when they think they know what might happen next, turns once more for another surprise.

Last Night in Soho might not be as gory and disturbing as Men, but it carries an eerie and frightening weight that lasts longer than its two-hour runtime. It’s frantic and fast-paced, but deep enough to feel worth watching over and over.

Candyman (2021)





As the 2021 remake of a now-classic story in the horror realm, Candyman had big shoes to fill. While it may never be the 1992 original, it brings a new cast and powerful visuals to the screen, making it a refreshing take on the story.

Related: 10 Horror Movies Based On American Folklore

Candyman has fear, intensity, and grossness wrapped into a modern rendition. It is undoubtedly a staple in horror and the 2021 film will be enjoyable to horror lovers at large.

Ex Machina (2014)





Considerably Alex Garland’s preliminary magnum opus, Ex Machina has become a sort of modern classic in the last decade of sci-fi and thriller movies. The Oscar-winning visual stunner is a survey of power, human perception, and autonomy unlike any other film before it.

Garland fans will forever praise this film as one of, if not his best work ever. New fans of Men or other Garland-like works will enjoy this as innovative and visually mind-blowing.

Midsommar (2019)





Ari Aster’s 2019 film, Midsommar, may be one of the best horror movies of the last few years, but it is not without severe grossness. The Swedish mid-summer festivals take dark turns from the beginning but only become more disturbing and confusing as the plot thickens.

A combination of gore, tragedy, social commentary, and outright weirdness, Midsommar will satisfy viewers who couldn’t get enough of Men.

Next: 8 Best Alex Garland Movies, According To Metacritic

Kang the Conqueror’s MCU Future Teased By Loki Director





About The Author