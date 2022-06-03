20 Graduate Students and Five Undergraduate Students Receive the ASMS Student Travel Award

The ASMS Conference recognized the following 20 students, who are receiving the 2022 Graduate Student Travel Awards:

Hongxia Bai of North Carolina State University

Alexandria Battison of the University of Connecticut

Hsi-Chun Chao of Purdue University

Janine Fu of the University of California, Los Angeles

Michael Gilbert of the University of Pennsylvania

Jian Guo of the University of British Columbia

Hang Hu of Purdue University

Jacob Jordan of the University of California, Berkeley

Kaylie Kirkwood of North Carolina State University

Zachary Kirsch of the University of Massachusetts–Amherst

Gordon Luu of the University of California, Santa Cruz

Jake Melby of the University of Wisconsin–Madison

Hannah Miles of the University of Wisconsin–Madison

Alice Passoni of the Istituto di Ricerche Farmacologiche Mario Negri IRCCS

Amber Rolland of the University of Oregon

Jonathan Specker of the University of Florida

Diana Velosa of the Florida Institute of Technology

Shunyang Wang of the University of California, Davis

Tian Xu of Michigan State University

Dong Zhang of Texas Tech University

The ASMS Graduate Student Awards recognize graduate students whose academic achievements and current mass spectrometry research display a high level of excellence and distinction. Each year, up to 20 students are eligible to win this award. The Student Award is intended to support ASMS conference travel for those selected recipients.