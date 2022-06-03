20 Graduate Students and Five Undergraduate Students Receive the ASMS Student Travel Award

The ASMS Conference recognized the following 20 students, who are receiving the 2022 Graduate Student Travel Awards:
Hongxia Bai of North Carolina State University
Alexandria Battison of the University of Connecticut
Hsi-Chun Chao of Purdue University
Janine Fu of the University of California, Los Angeles
Michael Gilbert of the University of Pennsylvania
Jian Guo of the University of British Columbia
Hang Hu of Purdue University
Jacob Jordan of the University of California, Berkeley
Kaylie Kirkwood of North Carolina State University
Zachary Kirsch of the University of Massachusetts–Amherst
Gordon Luu of the University of California, Santa Cruz
Jake Melby of the University of Wisconsin–Madison
Hannah Miles of the University of Wisconsin–Madison
Alice Passoni of the Istituto di Ricerche Farmacologiche Mario Negri IRCCS
Amber Rolland of the University of Oregon
Jonathan Specker of the University of Florida
Diana Velosa of the Florida Institute of Technology
Shunyang Wang of the University of California, Davis
Tian Xu of Michigan State University
Dong Zhang of Texas Tech University
The ASMS Graduate Student Awards recognize graduate students whose academic achievements and current mass spectrometry research display a high level of excellence and distinction. Each year, up to 20 students are eligible to win this award. The Student Award is intended to support ASMS conference travel for those selected recipients.
All the 2022 awardees are ASMS student members who are in the second year or more of a PhD degree program at the time of the 2022 conference.
The Graduate Student Awards will be presented at the conference. Each award includes $1,000, free conference registration, and a matted certificate.
ASMS has also recognized the following five undergraduate students, who are receiving the 2022 Undergraduate Student Travel Awards:
Mustafa Ahmed of George Washington University
Nickolas Fisher of the University of Texas, Austin
Peter McPike of the University of Akron
Keely Fuller of Stanford University
Hsu-Ching Yen of the University of Wisconsin–Madison
The ASMS Undergraduate Student Travel Awards recognize undergraduate students whose academic achievements and interest in mass spectrometry research display a high level of excellence and distinction. The Undergraduate Student Award is intended to support ASMS conference travel for those selected recipients.
All the 2022 awardees are enrolled full time in an undergraduate degree program or within one month of graduation at the time of the 2022 conference.
The Undergraduate Student Travel Awards will be presented at the conference. Each award includes $500, free conference registration, and a matted certificate. Awardees also have the opportunity participate in the conference poster competition for undergraduate students.
Source link