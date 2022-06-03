‘40+ years before another’ Charles misery as William Silver Jubilee may be celebrated next





Victoria Arbiter commented as up to 40 members of the royal family attended a National Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II, marking the monarch’s historic 70 years on the throne. The sovereign is the longest reigning monarch in British history.

The Queen, 96, was unable to attend the service at St Paul’s Cathedral after experiencing discomfort during her appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour celebration on Thursday, June 2. Instead, Prince Charles, 73, represented his mother at the service in central London, alongside Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Ms Arbiter, author of Queen Elizabeth II, speculated that it could take another four decades before the nation celebrates another royal jubilee milestone. She tweeted: “Given how late Prince Charles will come to the throne it could be 40 plus years before the UK marks another royal jubilee.

“Prince William’s silver will most likely be next. That said I hope people are able to enjoy the coming 4 days as we commemorate the Queen’s historic reign.” Charles will become King the moment the Queen dies under the old common law rule Rex nunquam moritur, meaning “The king never dies”. When that happens, the Prince of Wales will be free to choose his own regnal title, which means he may or may not reign as Charles III. Royal experts say Prince Charles is likely to slim down the monarchy when he becomes king. READ MORE ABOUT A JUBILEE FLAGS ROW

According to sources, Charles, William, 39, and the Queen are to decide whether the monarchy should continue under its traditional model or cut down the number of engagements and patronages, using fewer members of the royal family. The Duke of Cornwall has stood in for the monarch on a number of occasions over the past few months as the Queen continues to suffer with episodic mobility issues. She pulled out of the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March and did not attend the Maundy Thursday service. But she rallied to honour the Duke of Edinburgh at a memorial service at the end of March, walking slowly and carefully with the aid of a stick, holding on to the Duke of York’s elbow for support. DON’T MISS:

On Thursday, the Duke of Cornwall took the salute and inspected the troops of the Household Division at Trooping the Colour on his mother’s behalf. Charles normally takes part in the ceremony on horseback in his role as Colonel of the Welsh Guards. In May, the heir to the throne stood in for the Queen at the State Opening of Parliament. It was the first time the monarch had missed the occasion in nearly 60 years.

This week’s jubilee celebrations have ignited debate over the future of the monarchy. However, a recent YouGov poll shows that six in 10 Britons (62 percent) think Britain should continue to have a monarchy in the future. Only 22 percent say the country should move to an elected head of state instead. A majority of Britons (56 percent) feel the institution of the monarchy is good for the UK, although this has fallen from 73 percent since December 2012.

Britons tend to think both Charles and William will make good kings should they ascend to the throne. But there is more confidence in William than Charles with 77 percent of the public thinking the Duke of Cambridge will do a good job compared to 57 percent for his father.