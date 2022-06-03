6 exceptional retail winners that Jim Cramer says are a buy

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday highlighted six retail winners with standout quarters that investors should be lining up to purchase.

“No one ever made a dime from panicking. If you dumped any of these retail winners in response to Walmart and Target, you made a very big mistake. And you know what, as the market trends down here, every single one of these … is a buy,” he said.

The “Mad Money” host’s comments come on the tail end of a jam-packed earnings season that saw the country’s largest retailers struggle to turn out a strong quarter, as roaring inflation led many consumers to be more selective about their purchases.

At the same time, Cramer pointed out that many retailers whose business models allow them to combat inflation or sell cheap products that are attractive to frugal customers reported strong results for their most recent quarters.

Supply chain issues, such as the currently tight supply of cars due to the semiconductor shortage, also helped pad some retailers’ numbers, he added.

Here is Cramer’s list of winners:

AutoZone Williams-Sonoma Dollar General Dollar Tree Macy’s Costco

Cramer added that Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods deserve honorable mentions for having impressive numbers that didn’t quite beat expectations.

Disclosure: Cramer’s Charitable Trust owns shares of Costco and Walmart.

