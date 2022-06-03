Adil Ray laughs as he mocks Meghan Markle’s Jubilee snub ‘No one talks to you’

On Thursday, thousands of people gathered at Buckingham Palace to watch Queen Elizabeth II stepped onto the balcony with the rest of the Royal Family. However, while Meghan Markle and Prince Harry weren’t invited to take part in the Trooping of the Colour parade, the couple were spotted in the background. Speaking about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Good Morning Britain, ITV host Adil Ray could resist making a joke of the snub.

When speaking to his co-host Ranvir Singh, Adil referred to the former Suits star as “auntie Meghan”.

In photographs which emerged of the couple on Thursday, Harry and Meghan were spotted entertaining Savannah Phillips and Mia Tindall through the window.

“It reminds me of when you’re at a party and no one talks to you so you have to talk to the kids,” Adil joked.

He later put on a voice, as he added: “It’s that thing of, ‘Hello kids! Auntie Meg here!'”

