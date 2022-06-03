Alps horror: Four dead and several injured after train derails in major emergency





The train was heading northwards to Munich at around 12.15pm today (Friday) when several carriages rolled off the tracks in the Burgrain district of Loisachauen, near the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen. A large-scale rescue operation to recover all the passengers has begun.

A spokesperson for the Garmisch-Partenkirchen district office told local outlets a total of 60 people were being treated with injuries – of which sixteen had been deemed serious. Federal police said they had not yet established why the train had derailed, but BR24, a Bavarian news site, said that a large contingent of students may have been travelling because of the holidays. A spokesperson for the force said that some of the carriages had likely been overturned during the incident. They said “all age groups” were among the injured, and that rescue workers were pulling passengers through the windows of the carriages.

The integrated control centre in Oberland said a large contingent of fire brigade, paramedics and police were on site, assisted by six rescue helicopters. A spokesperson added: “A full alarm was triggered for the fire brigade and rescue service.” Garmisch-Partenkirchen is a ski resort in the Bavarian region of the Alps that is also popular with hikers. Pictures on social media showed carriages of a double-decker regional train stuck between tree branches and rolled down an embankment.

In footage from the site, people can be seen being carried away on stretchers and standing around on the tracks. The rail line has been completely closed while the rescue operation takes place, and alternative transport is being arranged, according to reports. Regional trains in Germany have seen higher passenger numbers since the start of June, when a ticket allowing cheap nationwide travel came into effect.

Garmisch-Partenkirchen was formed when two towns merged in 1935 and has since grown in popularity as a Bavarian skiing destination. The town – which has a population of just over 27,000 – lies near the Zugspitze, Germany’s highest peak, with a summit 2,962m above sea level, accessed by cogwheel train and cable car. The site of the incident sits just north of the German-Austrian border, to the north-west of the Austrian city of Innsbruck.