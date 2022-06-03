Apple Watch SE 44mm is even more affordable with return to low of $229 (Save $80)

Following the up to $119 discounts go live on Apple Watch Series 7, Amazon is now carrying over the savings to a more affordable wearable in the Apple stable. Right now, you can score the Apple Watch SE GPS 44mm for $229 shipped. Normally fetching $309, today’s offer is matching the all-time low at $80 off while delivering only the second chance to score this deep of the markdown yet. Even with that more affordable price point, Apple Watch SE delivers many of the same features as the flagship Series 7. You’ll of course still find a bevy of fitness tracking features like exercise tracking and heart rate monitoring, which are backed by a swim-proof design and a Retina OLED display. The one notable omission though is a lack of the blood/oxygen sensor. Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

For those who would rather strap the latest and greatest on your wrist, Amazon is also offering discounts on the newer Apple Watch Series 7 models. While you won’t get away with as low of a price, there are all-time lows up for the taking starting at $329.

Apple Watch SE features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected.

