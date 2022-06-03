Apple’s M1 Max 14-inch MacBook Pro with 64GB RAM is in stock, $200 off | AppleInsider

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple’s hard-to-find 14-inch MacBook Pro with the powerful M1 Max chip is back in stock when configured with 64GB of memory and a 1TB SSD. And you won’t have to wait 10 weeks for delivery, as a limited amount of units are $200 off and shipping now. AppleCare is also $60 off.

Save $200 on Apple’s M1 Max MacBook Pro

Loaded with upgrades, including Apple’s M1 Max chip with a 10-core CPU and 24-core GPU, this 14-inch MacBook Pro in Space Gray also features the line’s max amount of RAM at 64GB. The 1TB SSD ensures there’s plenty of storage space for files and apps too, making it a great option for students and business professionals alike.

Normally retailing for $3,499, the high-end model is now discounted to $3,299 when you shop through this cost-saving activation link with promo code APINSIDER (step-by-step activation instructions can be found below and on this help page). The same coupon code also discounts AppleCare to $219 ($60 off retail).

Also in stock

16″ MacBook Pro (M1 Pro chip, 16-core GPU, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD) Space Gray: $3,249 ($250 off) with the APINSIDER coupon

(*) How to activate the APINSIDER coupon

Redeeming the APINSIDER coupon is quick and easy. Simply follow the steps below.

Shop through this cost-saving activation link. Add the MacBook Pro to your cart. Then look for a link to reveal the coupon code field in the Payments section and enter promo code APINSIDER to activate the exclusive discount in the same browsing session. AppleCare is $60 off as well (reg. $279, now $219) with the same promo code.



