Arsenal receive response after ‘bidding £34m’ for Alexandre Lacazette replacement

Arsenal have seen an opening offer worth in the region of £34million rejected by Sassuolo for striker Gianluca Scamacca. The 6ft 4in centre-forward is emerging as one of the best forwards in Italian football after netting 16 times in 38 outings last season.

It’s no secret that a number of the biggest clubs in Serie A including Inter Milan and Napoli have been taking notice of his impressive development.

However, it now appears Arsenal are the first club to launch an official proposal for the 23-year-old, who could leave Sassuolo before the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the Gunners have seen an offer worth around £34m turned away by Sassuolo.

It’s claimed hopes of a move were shot down almost immediately because Scamacca wants to stay in Italy.

