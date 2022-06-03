Attie rode in the car as if it were a chariot: Pet Tribute

Editor’s Note: We recently offered readers an opportunity to pay tribute to beloved pets who have passed away. We received dozens of heartfelt tributes. They will be published on cleveland.com on weekdays from May 16-June 10. Please note that the deadline to submit new free tributes has passed. Readers can place a pet memory ad for their furry friends by calling 216-999-5555 or by going to ezads.cleveland.com.

Attie Dobson

lhasa poo

Passed away on April 13, 2017

She was my soul.

There is that one special pet you have only once in your lifetime and Attie was mine.

It’s been five years and my heart is still broken. Even now, there are so many things I miss about her. Like getting crowded out of the bed by 17 lbs of attitude. I miss getting tiny little kisses while she yelled at me for leaving. I miss how she used to ride on my car’s middle console like a chariot. I miss how she would try to paddle the kayak and try to sink us.

She had control issues. I miss those, too.

She was the perfect pup and I was so lucky to have had the time I had with her. It wasn’t enough.

Jamie Dobson,

Mogadore

