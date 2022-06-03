‘Be really careful’ Flight attendant shares classic tourist mistake – ‘can’t help you’

Flight attendant @thevictorialeighproject shared her top tips for connecting flights on her TikTok. She said passengers need to “be really careful”.

The flight attendant said: “You have to be really careful when you book these tickets.

“When you go to book one of those connection flights, make sure to take a look at the connection time.

“If you see that your connection time is six hours, you’re going to be stuck sitting in the airport for a really long time.”

She added: “It could be a good thing depending on the airport, there might be a lot of food or things to do.

