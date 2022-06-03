Best Apple Deals of the Week: Shop All-Time Low Prices on Apple TV 4K and Apple Watch Series 7

We’re recapping the week’s best deals today, including all-time low prices that are still up for grabs on the Apple TV 4K and Apple Watch Series 7, along with steep markdowns on AirPods and AirTag.

Apple TV 4K

One of the first notable deals of the week was on the 32GB Apple TV 4K, which dropped to $149.99 on Amazon, down from $179.00. This is a record low price on this model of the Apple TV 4K, and the 64GB device is also seeing a record low discount to $169.99.

AirPods

As we’ve seen over the past few weeks, Apple’s line of AirPods remain at solid low prices on Amazon. You can get the AirPods 2 for $99.99 ($29 off), AirPods 3 for $149.99 ($29 off), AirPods Pro for $179.99 ($69 off), and AirPods Max for $449.99 ($99 off). These are all among the best prices we’ve seen so far in 2022.

Apple Watches

This week saw an ongoing string of great discounts across the Apple Watch family, including record lows on the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE. The former model saw prices starting at $329.00 for the 41mm GPS device, and reaching up to $70 off on Amazon.

There was also a rare ultra-low discount on the 45mm Cellular Apple Watch Series 7, available for $410.00, down from $529.00. This $119 off markdown is the best deal we’ve seen on any Cellular Series 7 model, and it’s still on sale now.

AirTag and MagSafe

Apple’s AirTag 4-Pack dropped to $89.00 this week on Amazon, down from $99.00. Along with that sale, we saw discounts arrive for the MagSafe Battery Pack at $79.99 ($19 off) and the MagSafe Charger at $34.00 ($5 off).

Flexibits Premium

In our latest exclusive deal we partnered with Flexibits to offer our readers 75 percent off their first year of Flexibits Premium, which includes access to Fantastical and Cardhop. The deal can be acquired by clicking on the header on Flexibits’ website to redeem 75 percent off your next purchase.

You’ll need to create a Flexibits account and begin a 14 day free trial of Flexibits Premium, either for an Individual or Family Plan, and the 75 percent off sale will be applied to either option. Fantastical is a calendar app that can sync across apps for Mac, iPad, and iPhone. Similarly, Cardhop can sync across Apple devices and provides a more in-depth contact management platform.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we’ve been tracking over the past week.