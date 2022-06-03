Buc-ee’s will begin construction on 116-pump Johnstown travel center

Colorado’s first Buc-ee’s travel center will break ground in Johnstown at noon Tuesday, with an opening date expected sometime in 2024.

The Texas phenomenon that is Buc-ee’s will be 74,000 square feet — it will tie with Sevierville, Tennessee, as the largest in the country — and include 116 fueling stations along with all the other favorites that made the travel center famous: homemade fudge, Texas barbecue, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky, fresh pastries and “the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver.”

Located at 5201 Nugget Road, the travel center will be on the southwest corner of Interstate 25 and Larimer County Road 48. Johnstown officials approved Buc-ee’s plans in May.

The 40-year old chain that first opened in Clute, Texas, has 35 stores in Texas as well as others in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. It recently opened its first stores in Kentucky and South Carolina with construction of additional sites underway in South Carolina and Tennessee.

It plans to add stores in Mississippi and Missouri next.

“We picked a great partner in the community of Johnstown for our first store in Colorado,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s in a news release “At the foothills of the beautiful Northern Front Range, this Buc-ee’s will introduce all sorts of bikers, hikers, skiers, and campers to the cleanest restrooms, friendliest staff, and freshest food they’ll ever find on a road trip.”

Buc-ee’s Johnstown plans to add 175 new full-time jobs to Northern Colorado, with a starting wage of $16 an hour, full benefits, 401(k) retirement benefits and three weeks of paid vacation.

Pat Ferrier is a senior reporter covering business, health care and growth issues in Northern Colorado. Contact her at patferrier@coloradoan.com. Please support her work and that of other Coloradoan journalists by purchasing a subscription today.