Could Deadpool 3 be the first R-rated movie on the Disney+ platform?

Disney+ seems to be on board with Deadpool’s being foul-mouthed, could it be the first R-rated movie on the platform?

Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have confirmed that Disney is being supportive of Deadpool 3 being ‘foul-mouthed’ to keep its essence while adhering to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

No Disney Movie is Rated R

Disney has always been family-oriented, and to make sure of that they have never approved an R-rated movie on their platform, and when producing rated R movies, they have never used Disney as the studio name they use Buena Vista Production Company.

Reese weighed in on his relationship with Marvel

Reese was recently interviewed and said that. “They’ve been very supportive with regard to that. Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we’ll hear at some point, ‘Maybe not that joke.’ But I think they’ve been incredibly supportive of what we’re doing because obviously, we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they’ve seen the success and they’ve had their own even greater success. So hopefully it’ll be a marriage made in heaven. But we’ve definitely got their support, and that’s a great thing to feel.”

It’s been a thill to work with Marvel

“It’s a thrill,” Reese mentioned. “It’s an absolute thrill to have the band back together, to have a new backdrop in the MCU with new characters, new villains, that kind of thing. You know, it’s never a marriage we necessarily saw coming-Fox and Disney, that was an external thing [separate] from our storytelling process. But we’re absolutely finding the serendipity and the gold in that situation, or we’re trying to.”

Shawn Levy & Ryan Reynolds return

They will reprise their roles each to their own, Shawn Levy as a director and Ryan Reynolds as the main character “I say write to Kevin Feige, care of Marvel Cinematic Universe at whatever Buena Vista Way. I don’t know where it is, but that would be nice. That would be a dream. That would be dream come true.”