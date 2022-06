Around 123 councils still haven’t paid and haven’t confirmed when they will be making payments.

They have until September but cash strapped Britons will be hoping to receive the money before then.

Anyone who lives in a property in bands E, F, G and H won’t receive the £150 council tax rebate.

However, they may still be able to apply for help as part of the Household Support Fund which has been set up to help people who are struggling.