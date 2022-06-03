Destiny 2’s Solar 3.0 Subclass Is Getting A Substantial Buff Next Week

Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted launched with a substantial rework of the Solar subclass, but according to developer Bungie, the fiery overhaul of those Guardian powers needs some more tweaking.
In the latest This Week at Bungie blog post, Bungie explained that several issues were preventing players from becoming fire gods on the battlefield and that several modifications were on the horizon. For example, Warlocks who want to specialize in healing don’t have enough flexibility to do so because two of their three Aspects focus on aerial mobility or Scorching.