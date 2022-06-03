‘Disgrace’ Matthew Wright blasts Queen’s Jubilee celebrations ‘Paid for by public purse’

During Friday’s This Morning, ITV hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond welcomed Matthew Wright and Gyles Brandreth to chat about the latest news headlines. The main focus of the segment was on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which began on Thursday with the Trooping of the Colour.
Thousands of people stood outside Buckingham Palace to greet Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the Royal Family as they stepped out on the balcony for the event.
However, things got heated during This Morning when Matthew branded the entire celebration a “disgrace”.
“We were talking earlier and it’s wonderful and the spectacle I get, but at a time when people..we are haemorrhaging money as a country.
“If you were some kind of celebrity, who’s spending loads… millions on parties when you’re sort of bankrupt, people would be outraged and this is a disgrace but that’s what we’re doing as a nation.”
READ MORE: Emmerdale theory: Kim Tate murders Will Taylor over deadly secret
When asked about whether the royal will be sent a copy of the service, Gyles added: “She watches a lot of TV, so she will be watching.”
Matthew’s comments left viewers divided, although, many took to social media to disgree with him.
Ryan Shaw tweeted: “@Matthew_Wright If you don’t want to celebrate the Queen’s incredible service and Platinum Jubilee, something that will probably never happen again, stay at home you killjoy.
“The rest of us want to meet and have a good time after 2 years of lockdowns #ThisMorning.” (sic)
Source link