Emeli Sandé’s rapper ex ‘stabbed to death’ at a party in London

Emeli Sandé’s ex boyfriend, rapper Hypo, has reportedly been stabbed to death in the early hours of this morning, Friday 3 June.

The musician, real name Lamar Jackson, was attending a music party when he was said to have been stabbed in the chest, The Sun reports.

Emergency services were called to help the 39 year old, but sadly their efforts were in vain as Lamar was pronounced dead not long after.

Police have since launched a murder investigation into the matter.







Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith said in a statement: “This man was attacked at a party and we know that a large number of people would have been in attendance. I would urge anyone who is yet to speak with us to come forward and let us know what you saw.

“It is possible that events leading up to the stabbing, and perhaps the murder itself, were captured on people’s phones. Please take a look and call us. It is vital that we establish what happened.”

It’s believed Read All About It singer Emeli dated Lamar for a year before the pair went their separate ways in 2017.







While things didn’t work out romantically between them, they reportedly remained friends.

No arrests have been made surrounding Lamar’s passing, and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Tributes have since come pouring in for the rapper. One person wrote on Twitter: “Rip hypo. Sending massive prayers and thoughts to his family and friends”.

Another person said: “How many people are dying these days “RIP Hypo”.”

DJ and radio presenter Tiena Taylor also penned: “RIP Hypo,” followed by a blue heart and dove emoji.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3985 or via 101 quoting reference CAD 66/03Jun.

