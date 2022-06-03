Florida continues WCWS tradition after some doubt

Just ask Dan Mullen, who came to Gainesville preaching about “Gator Standard” and had it relentlessly thrown back in his face when Florida could barely meet the Vanderbilt Standard.

So what’s a non-standard softball team like UF doing in a place like OKC?

Walton rattled off a list of reasons Thursday. Players like Skylar Wallace, Charla Echols, Kendra Falby and Hannah Adams. He threw in the inevitable “team” word.

“The chemistry on the field,” Walton said. “The chemistry in our work ethic and just the constant ability to communicate with each other the right way.”

He also pointed out that — despite what critics were saying in late April— this team is pretty darned good. A major problem back then was players had let themselves become mental prisoners of the Gator Standard.

They knew they weren’t living up to it.

“At times,” Adams said, “the expectations can get to you.”

It wasn’t as simple as relaxing, maturing and letting their talent take over, though that’s part of the story. It was also a case of Adams missing 14 games with a hand injury.

She’s a fifth-year senior and a rock at second base. Her return a couple of weeks ago allowed Walton to fully pencil in a lineup that’s pretty good at everything.

“We talk about our power,” he said. “We talk about our speed. We talk about our defense.”

Speed is what most people are talking about. The Gators have stolen 131 bases. Wallace and Falby have combined to steal 87 bases in 95 attempts.

Wallace sat out last season after transferring from Alabama. She hated it, but she’s taken a year’s worth of frustration out on opponents. She’s batting .407 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and all those steals while playing just about every infield position.

“Skylar had probably one of the best seasons in Division I softball history,” Walton said.