Florida continues WCWS tradition after some doubt


There’s an unwritten mission statement on the wall at every Florida sports facility. It’s called the “Gator Standard,” and it’s odd in a couple of ways.

It has no set definition. And whatever it is, you hear it most when teams are failing to live up to it.

It was certainly echoing through Tim Walton’s ears about a month ago. The Florida softball program he’d built had become a go-to example of the Gator Standard, but this year’s team was barely breaking even in SEC play.

Walton sort of chuckled about that Wednesday as he talked to reporters in the last place a lot of people thought they’d be.

“This is a down year for the Gators,” he said, “and here we are in Oklahoma City.”



