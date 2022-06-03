GB news: ‘Difficult to adjust’ to King after Queen embodied ‘strength of femininity’

The Queen has appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony as part of official celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee. The 96-year-old monarch was seen inspecting troops returning from the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

She was joined by her cousin, the Duke of Kent, and was greeted by cheers from the crowds.

As the country celebrates the Queen’s longest reign, experts and commentators at GB News discussed if the monarchy can survive the loss of the Queen.

The British Monarchy is known as a constitutional monarchy with either a King or Queen as head of state.

This means that, while the Sovereign is Head of State, the ability to make and pass legislation resides with an elected Parliament.