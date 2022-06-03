GB news: ‘Difficult to adjust’ to King after Queen embodied ‘strength of femininity’

The Queen has appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony as part of official celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee. The 96-year-old monarch was seen inspecting troops returning from the Trooping the Colour ceremony.
She was joined by her cousin, the Duke of Kent, and was greeted by cheers from the crowds.
As the country celebrates the Queen’s longest reign, experts and commentators at GB News discussed if the monarchy can survive the loss of the Queen.
The British Monarchy is known as a constitutional monarchy with either a King or Queen as head of state.
This means that, while the Sovereign is Head of State, the ability to make and pass legislation resides with an elected Parliament.
Although the Sovereign no longer has a political or executive role, he or she continues to play an important part in the life of the nation.
Speaking to Benjamin Loughnane, Bow Group’s research fellow for Migration, GB News host Mark Dolan asked: “Can the monarchy survive the loss of the Queen, which of course, sadly will eventually happen?”
Responding to his query, Mr Loughane said: “I think it will. Obviously, it will be very difficult for the other people as the majority of the people in the country have known the Queen as the monarch of the country.
“It will be a difficult thing for the people to adjust to having Charles as the King, in fact a King instead of having a Queen.
READ MORE: Jubilee LIVE: Lip reader says what royals REALLY said while on balcony
Source link