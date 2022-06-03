How to get a job in the Metaverse and Web3

Can you work in the Metaverse?

The Metaverse is the next big career path on which to land an ideal job with firms like Meta, Roblox, Microsoft, OpenSea, The Sandbox (SAND), and the many others constructing it. So, if you want to know how to land a job in the Metaverse, you need to be aware of what your role may look like. Essentially, your job will involve a combination of blockchain, artificial intelligence, 5G, gaming and other Web3 technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

In this article, learn the basic steps to landing a career in the Metaverse and Web3 fields.

Build the required skill set

The first step toward exploring jobs in the Metaverse is to gain the required skills and knowledge. For instance, a 3D character artist developing avatars will need to know Blender, Maya, Cinema 4D and have some expertise in creating skins and gaming. Most Metaverse jobs like those involving engineering-related work require a competitive skill set such as knowledge of NodeJS, Javascript, application programming interface (API) integrations and React.

You can build the above skills by applying to a university that offers metaverse-related courses or learning at no cost or through financial aid on platforms like Coursera and edX. Networking with like-minded people is essential for landing entry-level Metaverse jobs or internships. You can find out about local metaverse events on meetup.com. Additionally, you can meet participants in hackathons such as those hosted by MIT Reality Hack.

Build your brand, improve visibility and earn money in the Metaverse

After acquiring the desired skill set, start building your brand and ensure that your portfolio is up-to-date. Look for job opportunities in the Metaverse at TheMetaverseJobs.com. To get noticed in the industry, start writing in-depth, thoughtful pieces on the Metaverse and get them published on platforms like Cointelegraph, Forbes or other renowned publications in your jurisdiction.

It is vital to note that writing for renowned publications means that they will accept the bylines as guest posts, and there is no monetary reward involved. So, how to make money with the Metaverse? There are plenty of other ways to make money in the Metaverse. For instance, play-to-earn games like Axie Infinity (AXS) allow gamers to earn smooth love potion or SLP tokens by battling monsters or other players. Players can also sell their nonfungible tokens (NFTs) to earn a profit.

Hosting metaverse events is another way to make money in virtual worlds. For instance, massive crowds can be attracted to live performances by well-known musicians, and organizers might charge users in the form of paid tickets. Many architects and designers are developing 3D representations of buildings due to the rush of brands and companies aiming for a Metaverse presence; therefore, you can become a metaverse architect or designer to earn money.

What are the job opportunities in the Metaverse and Web3?

Jobs in the crypto industry involve remote Web3, Metaverse and NFT jobs, to name a few. You can explore such careers here and can also find out Web3 developer or Metaverse job salary ranges, in particular.

If you want to understand how to get a job in Web3, be aware that most jobs in crypto require:

The most required job titles in the Metaverse and Web3 space include NFT social media and community manager, content writers and editors, blockchain developers, frontend and backend engineers, media reporters, growth marketing managers, project managers, and gamification strategists. Additionally, many scholarships are available for women in Web3, like the Girl with Secrets (GWS) program. The GWS scholarship program offers free education sessions, podcasts, and the opportunity to participate in hackathons.

Alternatively, go to cryptocurrencyjobs.co to search and apply for jobs in the blockchain space. It is again reiterated that to land jobs in Web3 or any other crypto jobs, you need to make yourself visible by participating in community forums, industry-led events and hackathons.

Opportunities are huge in the Web3 space but blockchain enthusiasts should stay up-to-date on industry requirements and apply for Metaverse internships or NFT jobs as soon as possible.

What are the various ways to apply for jobs in the Metaverse and Web3?

While there are still a few roadblocks to overcome before we reach a point where the virtual job market is brimming with opportunities, the Metaverse is expected to evolve gradually and rather effortlessly.

The more people who use the internet become accustomed to the deeper integration of technology into their daily lives; the more opportunities will open up. Similar to how the internet emerged gradually, Web3’s development would most likely be transitional, with increased access to creative jobs as technology and culture progress.

In hindsight, being an early adopter is simple. However, various risks include lost opportunities in time, money and attention. Keeping up with the latest developments in the crypto space, such as new applications or protocols, is costly and time-consuming. Despite this, the benefits of participating in the Web3 space, such as competitive salary, and further learning opportunities, outweigh these cons. Here are the various ways to become immersed in the Metaverse and Web3 worlds, as explained below.

Become an intern and find a crypto buddy

Interning is the quickest way to see if you enjoy a particular field. If you’re a student at any level and have the opportunity to intern, this is probably the best option as you will learn about the Web3 space while getting some hands-on experience.

Additionally, find a person that shares your passion and collaborate with them on any of the crypto-related themes. Learning from your peers is a great way to clear your doubts, develop confidence, become innovative and stay informed of the opportunities available in the crypto land.

Participate in free mentorship programs

To land a career in the Web3 space, you may want to begin by developing or polishing your skills by participating in the 18-week DLT Talents program by the Frankfurt School Blockchain Center, which focuses on the professional development of women in the blockchain ecosystem. Another program, called the DeFi Talents, prepares participants for a career in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

Through such programs, you will get access to various job opportunities available in the Metaverse and Web3 fields. Additionally, you can stay abreast of the industrial developments and take the required action on time.

Participate in crypto communities and join a DAO

Furthermore, Web3 is all about the community, and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) are the most trending community-owned type of business model in the crypto space. Community-focused DAOs encourage automation, which relieves humans of tedious and unpleasant chores, mostly linked to bureaucracy, while promoting speedy decision-making.

This technology allows groups of people to enter this virtual environment with low-cost devices, hang around and form communities. Within these communities, hiring managers can find enthusiastic talent, or job seekers can apply for vacant positions. Therefore, join a DAO or participate in the Discord communities of other DeFi projects to be aware of job opportunities available in the crypto space.

Many DAOs, such as Sushi, Index Coop, Rarible and Yearn, include distinct working groups for various people. Developing experience and demonstrating that you can bring value to a product/protocol in a DAO is an excellent method to gain experience, improve your visibility and build a portfolio while also potentially being compensated by the DAO for your contributions.

Stay active on CryptoTwitter and apply for partner programs

Moreover, various companies need help with technology consulting, product development, or admin work. To find out what those organizations are, stay active on Twitter. Participants and individuals who ask pertinent questions are valued on CryptoTwitter. As a crypto enthusiast, you should:

CryptoTwitter often highlights job opportunities, recent trends in crypto, tips and tricks to get hired in Web3, which can help you land a career in the Metaverse. Also, staying active on CryptoTwitter and giving back to the community will open more opportunities for you.

Additionally, apply to become a partner with the leading companies in the blockchain space. For instance, Algorand (ALGO) has an expanding network of collaborators or partners who are powering every aspect of the blockchain ecosystem. Alternatively, you should register with your favorite companies like Microsoft or Meta for job alerts to stay tuned for upcoming job vacancies in the Web3 space.

Choosing your interest and getting involved

You can begin seeking work after you have a good idea of which skill set you can bring in. And discovering those fantastic possibilities begins with identifying the specific area of Web3 in which you are most passionate.

Furthermore, to get involved in the crypto space, stay active on CryptoTwitter, participate in Discord communities, or join a DAO, as explained above, in your free time. Becoming a helpful and valuable member improves your visibility and helps you to land a desired job in the decentralized world.