Iran, Norway Should Diversify Cooperation: Deputy FM – Politics news – Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Baqeri, who is in Oslo for the tenth round of political consultations between Iran and Norway, held a meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt on Thursday.

Highlighting the benefits of bilateral relations between Iran and Norway amid a global food and energy crisis, Baqeri said such mutual cooperation would be beneficial to the entire Europe.

The deputy foreign minister also urged that that Iran and Norway should make an effort to strengthen their political resolve to expand ties by creating diverse bonds for cooperation, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

The other issues discussed in the meeting related to the efforts to reduce the problems faced by the Afghan refugees and to effectively tackle the root causes and factors creating insecurity in Afghanistan and the wider region.

For her part, Huitfeldt thanked Iran for its decades-long and enormous assistance to the Afghan refugees.

She also expressed pleasure at the ongoing talks between Iran and Norway about the problems of Afghanistan and the assistance in resolving them.

The Norwegian foreign minister finally welcomed the idea of visiting Tehran and invited her Iranian counterpart to take part in the Oslo Conference 2022.