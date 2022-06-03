JP Morgan Chase CEO warns people to brace themselves for ‘economic hurricane’

The first payment will be made from July 2022, while a second payment can be expected in autumn 2022.

People who don’t receive any of these mean tested benefits can expect to receive £400 which won’t have to be paid back.

On top of this, Britons who rely on disability benefits will get a further £150 to help pay energy bills.

The seven disability benefits are: Attendance Allowance, Constant Attendance Allowance, Disability Living Allowance, Personal Independence Payment, Scottish Disability Benefits, Armed Forces Independence Payment and War Pension Mobility Supplement.