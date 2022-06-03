Jubilee LIVE: ‘Meghan undermined him’ Harry told he ‘should be in uniform’ after snub

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama shared a heartfelt video message to congratulate the Queen on her historic milestone.

Mrs Obama joined the dozens of leading public figures who have issued a message for the Queen, who is celebrating this weekend her extraordinary 70 years on the throne.

The ex-First Lady wished Her Majesty her “warmest congratulations” in a sombre video message she later shared on Twitter.

“Your Majesty, I am wishing you my warmest congratulations on your Platinum Jubilee.

“Over the years, your graceful steady hand has offered us all a shining example of dignity, service and grace.

“Congratulations on a remarkable 70 years.”

