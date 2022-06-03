Categories
Juno and more pets up for adoption in Phoenix-area shelters


Every year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Of those, about 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.

Each week, The Arizona Republic highlights a handful of the many pets up for adoption at Valley shelters. To check the status of a specific animal, please contact the shelter directly.

Juno: A love bug

Interested adopters can view available pets, like Juno, and schedule an appointment online at azhumane.org/adopt.

Extremely loving, loyal and kind, Juno is all that and a bag of potato chips! At two years old, the adorable Labrador Retriever mix has been through quite a bit in her short time on earth but continues to have a love for life that is unmatched!

Juno was originally brought to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control in early January of this year as a stray. Within just a few days, it was quickly discovered that she was pregnant and needed to be transferred to the Arizona Humane Society so the mama-to-be and her future puppies could receive the best care possible. Once at AHS, Juno and her pups were cared for in the shelter’s Mutternity Suites, a quiet, medically supervised area for nursing and pregnant dogs.



