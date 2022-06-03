Juno and more pets up for adoption in Phoenix-area shelters

How to adopt: The Arizona Humane Society’s Virtual Matchmaking Adoptions by appointment is available to place pets with their forever families. Interested adopters can view available pets, like jubilant Juno, and schedule an appointment online at azhumane.org/adopt. Additionally, all AHS pets have waived adoption fees now through June 7th thanks to the Tufty family!

— Kelsey Dickerson, Arizona Humane Society

Here’s hoping for a happy ending for Reagan, a beautiful 2-year-old tabby. She and three other cats were left in crates and carriers outside an apartment building with no litter, food, or water. But cats being the resilient creatures they are, all survived. Now she is being well cared for at Sun Cities 4 Paws Rescue, where she has been vet checked and received all of her necessary shots and microchipping.

Reagan is full of youthful energy and especially loves to play fetch with little mouse toys. She will love a home with a person who will keep her busy with lots of attention and will enjoy her squeaky little “meow.”

How to adopt: Visit her at 11129 Michigan Avenue, Youngtown. Call 623-876-8778 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, and also on adoption days. Other locations for adoptions are 10807 N. 96th Avenue, Peoria, 623-773-2246, same times and adoption days; Surprise PetSmart, 13764 Bell Road; and Lake Pleasant Towne Center PetSmart, 25372 Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria.

— Beverly Bormann, Sun Cities 4 Paws

Creed: Most likely to brighten your day

Creed is an absolutely adorable 6-year-old Bullmastiff Mix that was surrendered to the Arizona Humane Society in March after his previous owner, unfortunately, had no time for him. An unfortunate situation that happens and is a reminder that AHS’ Pet Resource Center is there to help keep pets and people together in their loving home and out of the shelter when possible.

Voted as AHS’ pet that’s Most Likely to Brighten Your Day, there is hardly ever a time you see Creed when he doesn’t have a HUGE smile on his face! This sweet boy’s friends would describe him as a big softie and a love bug who absolutely loves his human friends. He is never too far from giving a big ol’ kiss!

The only thing Creed likes more than giving his humans kisses is receiving belly rubs. This bigheaded boy also enjoys taking walks when it is cool outside, spending quality time with his family, and playing with stuffed toys. Creed is potty trained and knows lots of tricks including sit and paw – Creed is also very strong so will need someone who is used to big pups. Because he loves his humans so much, Creed would do best as the only pet in the home so he can get all the attention to himself!