Kate and William ecstatic after ‘lovely’ opening Jubilee day leaves fans gushing ‘Amazing’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined other members of the Royal Family as the Trooping of the Colour kickstarted celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70th year on the British throne. During the opening day of festivities, Prince William took on two special roles.

The Queen’s second-oldest grandson, who was dressed in his military uniform and bearskin hat, led the Trooping of the Colour procession as the colonel of the 1st Battalion of the Irish Guards.

The Duke of Cambridge was also standing at Buckingham Palace when the 96-year-old monarch triggered the lighting of the principal beacon from some 25miles away at Windsor Castle.

Kate Middleton also appeared to mirror the late Princess Diana.

The Duchess of Cambridge sported a white coat similar to the one worn by Princess Diana during a parade for military personnel who had served in the Gulf War.

