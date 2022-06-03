KCAS Pets of the Week: Muffin and Teddi

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter include a dog who is ready for her forever home.

Muffin is a 6-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who has been a featured pet of the week before.

She’s living with a foster family right now and has fun going camping with them. Her fosters say she has plenty of stamina for long hikes. When she’s tired, they say, she puts herself to bed.

Muffin is up for adoption through the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Muffin, who is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

She generally gets along well with people, is crate- and housetrained and knows some basic commands.

If you think Muffin is right for your family, call the shelter to set up a time to meet her.

If cats are more your speed, consider Teddi. She’s a 10-year-old domestic short hair mix. She’s pretty big, weighing 11 pounds, and shelter workers remarked on her beautiful green eyes. She likes to lounge around.

Teddi is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

Teddi came to the shelter because her family couldn’t care for her anymore, so she needs a new home. She has lived with other cats before.

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.