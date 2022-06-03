Loveland area events: Concerts, movies, dancing and more

June brings a long list of activities Loveland area residents can enjoy, including music, movies, dance shows and outdoor activities.

Loveland Concert Band

The Loveland Concert Band will kick off its summer season with a concert themed “War and Peace” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at the Lynn and Norma Hammond Amphitheater at North Lake Park, Taft Avenue and 29th Street, Loveland.

The concert will feature music in a tribute to the people of Ukraine and American favorites.

The Loveland Concert Band will be awarding scholarships to four seniors from the Thompson School District high schools.

Anders Johnson, who attended Loveland High School, plays bassoon and saxophone. For three years he has been playing jazz sax on Tuesday nights at the Pourhouse. He is moving to Texas where he will attend Baylor University with a full scholarship in music.

Skyler Spirit plays flute. He attended Berthoud High School and plans to attend Colorado State University in the fall, majoring in history and playing in the Rams Marching Band.

Cheyenne Moser plays percussion. She attended Thompson Valley High School and is moving to Oregon in September to attend Oregon State University where she will be majoring in psychology and a possible minor in sociology.

Ashley Campbell from Mountain View High School will be attending Georgia Institute of Technology to study biomedical engineering.

The series will continue with “The Big and Small Screen,” the band’s food drive concert for local charities on June 14; “Way Down Yonder in New Orleans” on June 21; “Coast to Coast” on June 28; the annual July 4 concert; and concludes with “Get up and Dance” on July 12.

Admission to the concerts are free. Donations are appreciated.

For details, visit lovelandconcertband.org.

Trailhead Sessions

Trailhead Sessions at the Rialto Theater Center, 228 E. Fourth St., Loveland, start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, with The Sweet Remains.

Tickets are $19-$43.

The series will continue June 30 with Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband; Aug. 4 with Remember Jones and Aug. 11 with Hot Buttered Rum.

For details, call 970-962-2120 or visit rialtotheatercenter.org.

Family Scavenger Hunt

A Family Scavenger Hunt will take place at 1-2 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at the Loveland Public Library, 300 N. Adams Ave., Loveland.

Family will get a list of things in nature. Teams will be divided by family or groups who are together.

The event takes place outdoors, on the library lawn.

No registration required, but participants are asked to arrive on time.

For details, visit bit.ly/3m7rft8.

Kids on the Plaza

Kids on the Plaza events start at noon-2 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the Foundry Plaza, 200 block North Cleveland Avenue, Loveland.

Children can play in the splash pad fountains, enjoy activities with artists, Loveland Public Library and Loveland Parks and Recreation and watch children’s movies at MetroLux Dine-In Theatres.

Movie tickets are $2.

The series continues each Wednesday through Aug. 3.

For details, visit downtownloveland.org/onesweetsummer.

Tommy Emmanuel

Tommy Emmanuel will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Rialto Theater Center, 228 E. Fourth St., Loveland.

Emmanuel is known for extraordinary guitar playing.

Tickets are $68.

For details, call 970-962-2120 or visit rialtotheatercenter.org.

Bluegrass & Brews

The Loveland Downtown District on Thursday announced the One Sweet Summer Event Series will kickoff with a Bluegrass & Brews Festival Saturday, June 11, at The Foundry Plaza in downtown Loveland.

The second-year event will feature live music from a variety of bluegrass acts, session beers from downtown craft breweries, a youth fiddle contest and more.

The festival will feature The Brothers Comatose at 7:30-9 p.m.; Pixie and the Partygrass Boys at 5:30-7 p.m.; AJ Lee and Blue Summit at 3:45-5:15 p.m. and Big Hooray Bluegrass at 2-3:15 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

For details, visit downtownloveland.org/onesweetsummer.

Together For The Love

Loveland Justice League and For The Love Project will present Together For The Love “Summer Fun” at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Foote Lagoon at Civic Center Park, 500 E. Third St., Loveland.

The community event will be the groups’ second annual fundraiser, raising money for summer activities for families and youths of Loveland and Larimer County.

The event will include family friendly activities, a treasure hunt, poetry readings, silent auction, music, speakers and prizes.

For details, visit bit.ly/3M4n9MU.

Kids Summer Movies

The Free Kids’ Summer Movies series at the Rialto Theater, 228 E. Fourth St., Loveland, starts with “Soul” at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 7.

The film, rated G, centers on a music teacher Joe Gardner seeking to reunite his soul and his body after they are accidentally separated, just before his big break as a jazz musician.

The movie club portion of the event is free for kids age 2 to 16, who can win prizes for the more movies they attend.

All movies start at 11 am and 2 pm. No reservations or registration required.

The series continues Tuesday, June 21 with “Monsters, Inc.,” June 28 with “Mary Poppins,” July 5 with “The Secret Garden,” July 12 with “Beauty and the Beast,” July 19 with “Raya and the Last Dragon” and finishes July 26 with “101 Dalmatians.”

For details, call 970-962-2120 or visit rialtotheatercenter.org.

Summer Learning Program

The Summer Learning Program Kickoff will take place at 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 3, at the Loveland Public Library, 300 N. Adams Ave., Loveland.

The event includes fun activities for the whole family, circus performers, crafts, snacks and an outdoor movie.

Admission is free, and no registration required.

A table will be set up to take sign-ups for the library’s Summer Learning Program.

For details, visit https://bit.ly/3PQ76oO.

Gardening Class

A Lunch ’n’ Learn Gardening Class will focus on dry shade gardens at noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, online.

Future monthly classes in the Lunch ’n’ Learn Gardening series will focus on:

July 13: How to Clean, Store and Prep Veggies.

Aug. 10: Pet-Friendly Landscaping.

Sept. 14: Fruit Trees for the Front Range.

Oct. 12: Great Plants for Fall Color.

Nov. 9: A Gardening Year-in-Review.

Dec. 14: Evergreens for the Colorado Landscape.

The classes presented by Northern Colorado Libraries and CSU Extension are free, but registration is required.

To register for the June 8 class, visit bit.ly/3POemBH and after registering you will get a link to join the Zoom meeting.

Ukraine Fundraiser

A Ukrainian Refugee Fundraiser will take place at 2-8 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Big Thompson Brewery, 114 E. 15th St., Loveland.

Resolve Beer was brewed from a recipe by a Ukrainian brewer. All proceeds go to several aid groups for Ukrainian refugees. The beer is available at the brewery by the pint, in six-packs, and by the case.

Ukrainians of Colorado will be on hand, and there will be Eastern European food and crafts to make.

For details, visit facebook.com/events/696829884766169.

Food Truck Rally

The Dine Out With Heart Food Truck Rally will take place at 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Thunder Mountain Harley-Davidson, 4250 Byrd Drive, Loveland.

The event includes food trucks, live music featuring Wendy Woo, Jumpstart, nonprofit and local business booths with games and family activities, prizes and more.

Proceeds go toward funding local nonprofits that address hunger in the Loveland/Berthoud area.

Admission is free, but a donation of $25 is suggested.

For details, call 970-222-1694, email dineoutwithheart@gmail.com or visit philoloveland.org/dine-out-with-heart.

Family Bike Ride

A Glow & Go Family Bike Ride will take place at 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Seven Lakes Park, 1975 Park Drive, Loveland.

Join in a ride along the recreation trail with 1-mile or 3-mile out/back options. Helmets are required.

Check-in and decorate bikes at 7:30-8:15 p.m., and rides start at 8:30 p.m.

Registered participants will receive glow lights at check-in.

Strider bikes, scooters and strollers are welcome for the 1-mile ride.

For details, visit bit.ly/3Nd6esD.

Berthoud Dance

Berthoud Dance will present “An Obscure Fairytale” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and 1 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at the Rialto Theater Center, 228 E. Fourth St., Loveland.

Tickets are $17 for adults and $15 for seniors and students.

For details, call 970-962-2120 or visit rialtotheatercenter.org.

Summer Poetry

Summer Poetry at the Museum — Summer/Smeared with Pollen will take place at 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at the Loveland Museum, 503 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland.

Poetry, music and storytelling will be offered to celebrate spring with the community.

Loveland Poet Laureate Lynn Kincanon will host the event.

For details, visit bit.ly/3M6niPX.

FoCo Roller Derby

FoCo Roller Derby will be back on track for some flat-track roller derby action featuring Red Stick Roller Derby from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 12, at Loveland Sports Park, 950 N. Boyd Lake Ave., Loveland.

This event will be the team’s first game in the open fresh air

Doors open at 10 a.m. and the first whistle will be at 11 a.m.

Pre-sale tickets are $10, and at the event they are $15. Kids 12 and under are free.

For details, visit givebutter.com/FOCOBRUNCH.

Welcome to Summer Party

A Welcome to Summer Party will take place at 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Tri-City Cycle, 3675 Clydesdale Parkway, Loveland.

Admission is free, and there will be live music by the Jay Stott Trio and food trucks on site.

For details, visit bit.ly/3zeogH2.

Summer Kids Movies

Metropolitan Theatres will offer Metro Summer Kids Movies from June 7 through Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at MetroLux 14 Theatres at Centerra, 6085 Sky Pond Drive, Loveland, and at 2 p.m. Wednesdays at MetroLux Dine-In Theatres at The Foundry, 285 E. Third St., Loveland.

The lineup at the Centerra theater is:

June 7 and 9: “Madagascar”

June 14 and 16: “Abominable”

June 21 and 23: “Megamind”

June 28 and 30: “Sing”

July 5 and 7: “The Croods”

July 12 and 14: “Kung of Panda”

July 19 and 21: “Trolls: World Tour”

July 26 and 28: “The Prince of Egypt”

Aug. 2 and 4: “How to Train Your Dragon”

Aug. 9 and 11: “Monsters vs Aliens”

The lineup at the Foundry theater is:

June 8: “Rise of the Guardians”

June 15: “Captain Underpants”

June 22: “The Secret Life of Pets”

June 29: “The Boss Baby”

July 6: “Chicken Run”

July 13: “Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were Rabbit”

July 20: “Home”

July 27: “Hotel Transylvania”

Aug. 3: “Goosebumps”

Aug. 10: “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”

Tickets are $2.

For details, visit MetroTheatres.com/metro-summer-kids-movies-2022.

Book Donations

The Friends of the Loveland Public Library Foundation is seeking book donations.

While the group searches for a new donation facility, the Sorting Place at 1010 W. 10th St., Loveland, is still open, and the drop-off bins in front of the building are available at all hours.

Volunteers are scheduled to take walk-in donations at 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays or noon-2 p.m. Thursdays.

The Friends are collecting and storing items for the October book sale.

Funds raised through the book sales support library programs in the community.

For details, see friendsofthelovelandlibrary.org.

Community Night Out

The 17th annual Loveland Community Night Out will take place 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.

Residents can host a block party to meet with neighbors and with Loveland police officers, SWAT, firefighters, EMS personnel, City Council members, city staff and volunteers.

To apply for a special event permit, visit cityofloveland.org/EventPermits. For details, contact Master Police Officer Dave Sloat at 970-962-2229.

Taste of Fort Collins

T.I. and Collective Soul will be headliners for 26th annual Taste of Fort Collins, to be held Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12, in Old Town Fort Collins.

Collective Soul is known for hits “December” and “The World I Know.” Their set starts at 7:30 p.m. June 11.

T.I. is an accomplished rapper, actor and producer, known for hits “Whatever You Like” and “Live Your Life,” featuring Rihanna. His performance starts at 6:45 p.m. June 12.

The community-focused event also will feature local performers, artisans, local food, breweries and a distillery. It opens at noon both days.

The event will benefit the Eyeopeners Kiwanis Club of Fort Collins Foundation.

Tickets are $12 for one day or $25 for a weekend pass.

For tickets, visit tasteoffortcollins.com.

Arc Film Festival

The Arc of Larimer County will hold its 10th annual Film Festival at 7-11 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Holiday Twin Drive-In, 2206 S. Overland Trail, Fort Collins.

The film festival works to dispel stereotypes about individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Some films are humorous, some are serious, but all work to spread awareness.

The winning filmmaker will be awarded a $500 prize.

Admission is $5 for children and seniors, $10 general admission and $25 VIP tickets.

For details, visit thearcoflarimercounty.org.

‘A Walk in the Woods’

Bas Bleu Theatre, 401 Pine St., Fort Collins, will present “A Walk in the Woods” by Lee Blessing, opening June 10.

Two arms negotiators stroll in the woods above Geneva, Switzerland, in the late summer, away from the glare of the negotiating table, a seasoned Soviet diplomat and his American counterpoint. The two eventually develop a relationship, although their personalities differ.

The play runs through June 26 on the main stage, at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.

June 10 is a Pay-What-You-Can show.

Tickets for other shows are $25 for adults, $19 for seniors and $7 for students with ID.

For details, call 970-498-8949 or visit basbleu.org.

‘Grim Mountain Legends’

LuneAseas will present “Grim Mountain Legends” treasure hunt stops in Old Town Fort Collins at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 10-11 and June 17-18.

Each audience member will be given instructions and a map to complete the treasure hunt.

The location will be made available upon reservation.

Audiences will experience tales from Colorado’s past brought to life through shadow puppetry, modern dance, acting and original scores.

The production is based on true stories of hauntings, murder and the supernatural from the Colorado Rockies.

Some stories include themes and visuals that may be graphic in nature. Parental discretion is advised.

Tickets are $35, available at brownpapertickets.com/event/5451692?ref=349591.

Birding Programs

Lory State Park, Fort Collins Audubon and the Friends of Lory State Park have partnered to offer series of monthly birding programs at Lory State Park, 708 Lodgepole Drive, Bellvue.

Programs include a brief presentation followed by a one-hour birding hike. Meet at Eltuck Picnic area unless otherwise indicated and, if participating in the birding hike, plan to hike the moderate-rated Well Gulch Nature Trail.

The schedule is:

June 4: Birding 101. Learn how to get started. Presenter: Lori Pivonka, Fort Collins Audubon. 8-10 a.m.

June 11: Birding by Ear. Each bird species has a unique song or series of vocalizations, which distinguish it from the other 10,000 bird species on earth. A tuned ear will detect a higher number of species than eyes alone. Presenter: Scott Rashid, Colorado Avian Research and Rehabilitation Institute. 8:30-10:30 a.m.

July 16: “A Well Gulch Food Web Walk.” What do birds eat? It depends on the time of year and the bird. Some eat seeds, berries, fruit, insects, other birds, eggs, small mammals, fish and more. Presenter: Dave Leatherman, Fort Collins Audubon. 8-10 a.m.

Aug.13: Bird Photography 101. Learn some bird photo basics. Presenters: Ron Harden and Joseph Webber, Fort Collins Audubon. 8-10 a.m.

Sept. 11: Fall Migration and Winter Ecology. Learn about when avian visitors leave and how those who stay survive the winter? Presenter: Barbara Patterson, Fort Collins Audubon. 8-10 a.m.

Bring binoculars and water bottles.

Activities are free with a valid state park pass, but space is limited and registration is required. Call 970-493-1623 to sign up.

For details, visit fortcollinsaudubon.org or cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/Parks/lory.

Free Fishing Derby

The Canyon Lakes Ranger District Free Fishing Fest for Kids and Families will take place at 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the West Lake Day-use area, located off Red Feather Lakes Road (County Road 74E).

Participants 15 and under will receive a free fishing pole and fishing lessons by Forest Service fisheries biology staff and volunteers.

Participants must register in advance at bit.ly/3zgSfhp.

Virginia Dale Stage Station Open House

The Virginia Dale Community Club’s 26th annual Open House will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at the 1862 Virginia Dale Overland Stage Station and the 1906 Hurzeler House

The 160-year-old Stage Station was built by Jack Slade and is a designated National Historic Site.

Each year the Virginia Dale Community Club, whose members own the Stage Station and the adjoining Hurzeler House, have an Open House to celebrate the Stage Station’s historical significance, the rural way of life and to raise funds for the continued maintenance of the Stage Station.

There is no admission fee, but a donation of work gloves or canned goods for Harvest Farm in Wellington is appreciated.

The event opens at 9 a.m. and at 9:30 p.m. there will be readings from Civil War letters; at 10 a.m. a Vintage Base Ball Game (1864 rules) between the Star Base Ball Club of the Colorado Territory and the Slade Sluggers from Virginia Dale; Fred Rodriquez of the Lakota Nation will give a talk on “Origins of The People” and there will be drumming and dancing by tribal members.

Historical speakers include Ken Jessen speaking on Jack Slade and Eva Sue Littleton portraying Virginia Slade.

There will be a craft show, live music by Needle ‘n’ Thread, food and old-fashioned kids’ games.

Tickets will be on sale for the club’s December Quilt & Rifle Raffle. Tickets for the raffles are also available by calling 970-495-1828 or emailing VDCC8922@gmail.com.

Lunch will be served at 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Buckeye Buck’n’Ears 4-H will be selling cold drinks. Many of the vendors do not have the equipment to process credit cards. Cash and checks are accepted.

The Virginia Dale Stage Station is located 4 miles south of the Wyoming border just off U.S. 287. Turn onto County Road 43F at the stone pillared Memorial Plaque. Turn left at the “Y” in the road. The Stage Station is one mile down the road.

Limited handicapped parking will be available.

For details, visit virginiadalecommunityclub.org or call Sylvia Garofalo 970-495-1828 or Marcie Wells.

Movies in the Park

The town of Windsor will present Movies in the Park: “The Good Dinosaur” at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Eastman Park, 7025 Eastman Park Drive, Windsor.

Attendees can bring a lawn chair and lounge while enjoying the free movie.

The series will continue with:

June 24, “Trolls World Tour” (PG), Main Park, 300 Locust St.

July 8, “Surf’s Up” (PG), Boardwalk Park, 100 N. Fifth St.

July 22, “Shrek” (PG), Main Park, 300 Locust St.

Aug. 5, “Sing” (PG), Boardwalk Park, 100 N. Fifth St.

Sept. 4, “Little Rascals” (PG), Eastman Park, 7025 Eastman Park Drive.

Movies are free and start at 8:30 p.m. except for the Sept. 4 movie, which starts at 8 p.m.

For details, visit recreationliveshere.com/217/Movies-in-the-Park.

Yappy Hour

Yappy Hour will take place at 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Main Park, 300 Locust St., Windsor.

Adult beverages from local breweries will be sold for people age 21-plus, and there will be food, music and a special off-leash area for pooches to socialize.

Packet pickup for the Humane Society of Weld County’s Paws & Sneakers 5K will take place.

For details, visit windsorgov.com/calendar.aspx?EID=5000.

Windsor Bike Night

Windsor Bike Night will take place at 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Boardwalk Park, 100 N. Fifth St., Windsor.

The Police Department and the Windsor Optimist Club will hold the event that features a family-friendly bike parade around Windsor Lake led by a bicycle patrol officer. After the parade, kids under 12 years old are invited to participate in bicycle safety stations: an obstacle course, helmet giveaways and helmet and bike safety checks.

It’s free to participate.

For details, visit windsorgov.com/calendar.aspx?EID=4998.

Dancing Under the Stars

The Greeley Philharmonic Guild will hold a fundraiser, Dancing Under the Stars, at 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Poudre Learning Center, 8313 W. F St., Greeley.

The event will benefit the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra as it prepares for its 112th concert season.

Tickets are $25-$75.

For details, visit gpoguild.org/dance.

Square Dance Festival

The 2022 Colorado State Square Dance Festival, “Drive the Route to Colorado’s 66th,” will take place Friday and Saturday, June 10-11, at the University Center, University of Northern Colorado, 2101 10th Ave.,Greeley.

Event fees are $30-$120.

For details, visit ColoradoSquareDanceFestival.com.

‘From the Creation – Natural Inspiration’

“From the Creation – Natural Inspiration,” featuring works by fiber artist Mary Blanche Morse and fiber guest artist Cori Cook, will open Friday, June 10, at the Art Center of Estes Park, 517 Big Thompson Ave., Unit 245, Estes Park.

Also featured will be the “FACE of Fiber” exhibit.

The exhibit runs through July 16.

For details, call 970-586-5882 or visit artcenterofestes.com.