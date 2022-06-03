Categories
Meghan and Harry thrash out secret talk with Charles as couple seen leaving Clarence House


The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled from California to join the Royal Family and the British public in the celebrations for the Queen’s 70-year reign this week. Their much-awaited trip has inevitably put all eyes on them – including those of journalists Katie Nicholl and Adrienne Arsenault. The two were reporting on-air with CBC today when they saw Prince Harry and Meghan being driven out of Clarence House, the home of the Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who shortly after left their residence, too. The fact that the Sussexes are staying at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor suggests they paid Harry’s father and stepmother a visit.

MORE TO FOLLOW…



